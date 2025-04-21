Monday, April 21, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank of India issues revised norms for bank accounts of minors

Reserve Bank of India issues revised norms for bank accounts of minors

Minors of any age can open and operate savings and term deposit accounts through their natural or legal guardian

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI conducted a review to rationalise and harmonise the extant guidelines.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued comprehensive norms for opening of and operations in the deposit accounts of minors applicable to regulated banking entities, including commercial and cooperative banks.
 
The central bank conducted a review to rationalise and harmonise the extant guidelines.
 
Minors of any age can open and operate savings and term deposit accounts through his/her natural or legal guardian. They may also be allowed to open such accounts with their mother as guardian, RBI said in communication. The revised norms come into effect from April 21, 2025.
 
The banks should ensure that accounts of minors, whether operated independently or through a guardian, are not allowed to be overdrawn and that these always remain in credit balance.
 
 
The banks shall perform customer due diligence for opening of deposit accounts of minors and undertake ongoing due diligence, in line with regulatory norms.
 
On attaining the age of majority of account holders, banks should obtain fresh operating instructions and specimen signatures to be kept on record. Moreover, if the account is operated by the guardian, the balance should be confirmed.
 
The banks shall take advance action, including communicating these requirements to minor account holders attaining the age of majority, to ensure fulfilment of these requirements, it added. 
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI permits minors above 10 yrs to operate bank accounts independently

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

No question of fiscal deficit going out of control: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

EPFO

Fresh formal hirings decline by 10% in February, shows EPFO data

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends gains for fifth day; bond yields hit multiyear low

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee logs five-day winning streak; Ends 24 paise stronger at 85.14/$

Topics : Reserve Bank of India cooperative banks RBI Policy bank accounts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon