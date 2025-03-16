Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / New India Bank case: Accused surrenders before EOW; six arrested so far

New India Bank case: Accused surrenders before EOW; six arrested so far

Arunachalam Ullahanathan Maruthuvar (62), who had been absconding for the past month, surrendered at the EOW office in south Mumbai in the morning

Mumbai: Customers make inquiries at New India Co-operative Bank, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. The RBI on Thursday imposed several restrictions on the city-based bank, including on withdrawal of funds by depositors, amid supervisory concerns (PTI

(PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a wanted accused in the Rs 122-crore embezzlement at New India Cooperative Bank, an official said on Sunday.

Arunachalam Ullahanathan Maruthuvar (62), who had been absconding for the past month, surrendered at the EOW office in south Mumbai in the morning. He was produced in a court which remanded him in police custody till March 18, the EOW official said.

This is the sixth arrest in the case.

According to police, Arunachalam received nearly Rs 30 crore of the misappropriated funds from the prime accused Hitesh Mehta, the cooperative bank's former general manager and head of accounts.

 

The anti-financial crime unit on Friday arrested the wanted accused and civil contractor Kapil Dedhia from Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat. A court here has remanded him in police custody till March 19. Police said Rs 12 crore of the embezzled fund was credited to his account.

According to the police, Rs 122 crore was siphoned off from the safes of New India Cooperative Bank's Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices in Mumbai.

Besides the arrest of six persons, a few more individuals have also been named as wanted accused, including the bank's former chairman Hiren Bhanu and his wife, ex-vice-chairperson Gauri Bhanu, who fled abroad just before the scam came to light.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumbank, banks

BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

Premiummoney, financial, cash, rupee

Financial services adoption increases with more women participation

Premiumloans, debt

Rising micro loan stress: Lenders tap digital debt collection platforms

Premiumbank loan

NaBFID in talks with ADB, WB for counter-guarantees to infra projects

PremiumMicrofinance

Sa-dhan seeks new MFI refinance body, calls for more equity support

Topics : Banks finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon