Friday, March 14, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Financial services adoption increases with more women participation

Financial services adoption increases with more women participation

The survey was conducted across 10,000 agents in the country, recording financial transactions of women consumers

money, financial, cash, rupee

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 40 per cent of women in India use Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) face authentication for withdrawing cash. More than six out of 10 women in the country aspire to become entrepreneurs offering financial and digital services, according to a report by PayNearby, a financial technology company.  Demand for savings accounts among women grew 58 per cent as these customers demand structured financial products. These include goal-based savings accounts and flexible deposit options.  The survey was conducted across 10,000 agents in the country, recording financial transactions of women consumers.  
 

More From This Section

Premiummf, micro finance, mutual fund

NaBFID in talks with ADB, WB for counter-guarantees to infra projects

Premiumloans, debt

Rising micro loan stress: Lenders tap digital debt collection platforms

PremiumMicrofinance

Sa-dhan seeks new MFI refinance body, calls for more equity support

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI awarded digital transformation Award 2025 for digital initiatives

PremiumSuper.money fintech firm upi flipkart

Flipkart-backed super.money joins top five UPI apps club: NPCI data

Topics : financial services women bank accounts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon