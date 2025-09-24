Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / 'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

Only 16% of loan originations in the April-June period were classified as NTC, as against 18% in the year-ago period and 20% in 2023, according to the report by Transunion Cibil

loan

loan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what can lead to concerns from a financial inclusion agenda perspective, cautious stance by lenders led to the share of new to credit (NTC) borrowers slowing down in the June quarter, a report said on Wednesday.

Only 16 per cent of loan originations in the April-June period were classified as NTC, as against 18 per cent in the year-ago period and 20 per cent in 2023, according to the report by Transunion Cibil.

"An increase in NTC percentage indicates higher financial inclusion," the leading credit information bureau said in the quarterly report.

The decrease has been the result of lenders getting "cautious", the Cibil report added.

 

In what may lead to more concerns, the report said the growth in credit active consumers dropped to 9 per cent for Q1FY26 as against 15 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read

bank loan, banks

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

₹3.6 trillion given to 22 states under 50-year loan, says FM Sitharaman

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Live on rent or buy home for Rs 1.8-cr loan? Bengaluru techie asks Reddit

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Markets crosses $3 bn in disbursals, targets $1 bn more in FY26

There is a "marginal stress" in repayments, the report observed, pointing to higher downgrades in the prime segment as compared to the year-ago period.

Sharing data on score migration during the three months to June, it said 25 per cent of the movements were downgrades as compared to 23 per cent in the year-ago period, while upgrades declined to 29 per cent from 31 per cent in the year-ago period.

The CIC said edelinquency for consumer durable loans witnessed a slight increasing trend for recent originations.

Except the two-wheeler and credit cards segment, which witnessed an uptick in stress, asset quality in all the segments improved during the quarter, it said.

Retail credit demand from younger consumers declined in the quarter ending June 2025, it said, pointing that growth in loan originations for younger consumers slowed to 6 per cent during the quarter under review, compared to 9 per cent in the same period last year.

However, an increase in semi-urban and rural areas has helped from an overall book expansion perspective, it said.

"India's credit landscape is evolving with resilience in semi-urban and rural demand, a strategic shift toward secured lending, and stable portfolio performance," the CIC's Managing Director and Chief Executive Bhavesh Jain said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CAG

Most states bunch up expenditure in March, CAG warns of fiscal riskspremium

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI expected to keep key interest rate at 5.50% through 2025, finds poll

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed norms that lenders have to follow before classifying loan accounts as fraud.

Lenders tilt towards collateral-backed lending: TransUnion report

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh bags ₹3.1k cr investment proposals in health & tourism sectors

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee holds steady as RBI intervenes to curb pressure from US risks

Topics : loan Indian lenders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon