Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

Loan foreclosure decoded: How it shapes your credit score and finances

The step will improve savings but impact on credit scores depends on the loan and the lender's rules

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Foreclosing a loan will save you interest but its impact on your credit score is less straightforward. Experts say the impact depends on loan type, timing, your credit profile, and a lender’s rules.
 

Impact on credit score

 
“Foreclosing a loan is generally a positive step but its effect on a credit score depends on factors such as credit mix, total outstanding loans, debt-to-income ratio, and credit age,” said Sanchit Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of Goodscore, a credit score management app.
 
Foreclosing a home or car loan may slightly lower scores because borrowers lose a part of their credit mix and a long repayment history. But reducing total outstanding debt and improving the debt-to-income ratio often outweigh the impact on credit mix
 
 
“Foreclosing secured loans is usually neutral to slightly positive for credit scores. Unsecured loans such as personal loans often show a more direct benefit, as closing them early reduces risk in the eyes of lenders,” said Abhishek Gandhi, cofounder of FatakPay, a personal loan platform.
 

Timing matters

 
Saving on loan interest is a clear benefit of foreclosing a loan. “Loans are front-loaded with interest. For example, a Rs 50 lakh home loan at 12 per cent closed in year 10 can save over Rs 37 lakh in interest versus about Rs 13 lakh if closed in year 15,” Bansal explained

Foreclosing late in a loan’s tenure helps borrowers but interest savings are lower. “Foreclosing a Rs 30 lakh home loan in the fifth year of a 20-year term can save around Rs 15-18 lakh in interest,” said Gandhi.,
 
In terms of a credit score, both early and late foreclosures are reported as “Closed — Full Payment” if EMIs are paid on time, generally resulting in a neutral or slightly positive impact.
 

Real-life example

 
Gandhi cited an example: “A borrower with a Rs 2 lakh personal loan at 16 per cent interest for 24 months chose to foreclose after 12 months, with Rs 1.08 lakh outstanding. This saved roughly Rs 9,600 in future interest. Within three months, their CIBIL score improved from 715 to 740.”
 

Regulatory and practical considerations

 
Before foreclosing, experts urge borrowers to check for:
 
Prepayment penalties: The Reserve Bank of India has banned charges on floating-rate home loans, but fixed-rate home loans, car loans, and personal loans may attract charges up to 2–5 per cent of the outstanding principal.
 
Correct reporting: “Borrowers should obtain a no dues certificate. If the loan is incorrectly reported as ‘settled’ instead of ‘closed,’ the credit score may drop,” Gandhi said.
 
Liquidity planning: Foreclosure requires a lump sum. Ensure this doesn’t cause a cash crunch for essentials.
 
“Closing multiple loans at once can temporarily affect your credit mix, but the benefits of reducing debt often outweigh this effect,” said Bansal.
 

Bottom line

 
Foreclosure at the apt time and under the right conditions can help reduce debt, improve a credit profile, and build financial resilience. As Gandhi said: “Financial freedom is less about closing every loan quickly and more about balancing stability with growth.”
 

Online Loans car loan loan Personal loans Home loans

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

