CSC e-Governance Services crosses ₹3,000 crore loan disbursal mark

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD and CEO, CSC SPV, said the milestone reflects shared vision of creating a digitally empowered society. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

CSC e-Governance Services India (CSC SPV) has crossed a milestone of Rs 3,000 crore in loan disbursals since July 2023, an official release said on Monday.

The disbursal numbers mark a significant stride for financial inclusion under the Digital India initiative. By supporting rural households and small businesses, the initiative has also promoted entrepreneurship, strengthened families, and boosted local economies.

"The programme has shown rapid growth, with disbursals of Rs 86 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 1,631 crore in FY 2024-25, and Rs 1,300 crore till August 2025 in FY 2025-26," it said.

So far, nearly 70,000 people have benefitted, of which many are first-time borrowers, seekers of small-ticket loans, and individuals from unbanked segments.

 

Using the network of over 5.8 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and in partnership with Piramal Finance, CSC said it has enabled timely and affordable credit for underserved and marginalised communities in remote rural areas, through loans that are cheaper and more accessible compared to local lenders.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD and CEO, CSC SPV, said the milestone reflects shared vision of creating a digitally empowered society.

"By connecting rural citizens with accessible financial services, CSC and Piramal Finance are bridging the credit gap in underserved regions of India," Rakesh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

