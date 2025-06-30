Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman to embark on six-day visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil

FM Sitharaman to embark on six-day visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil

During her June 30-July 5 visit, the finance minister would attend the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) organised by the United Nations

Sitharaman would meet senior ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and President, European Investment Bank, on the sidelines of the conference (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a six-day official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil from June 30-July 5. 
 
The FM would attend the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) organised by the United Nations and deliver a statement on behalf of India, according to a statement by the finance ministry.
 
Sitharaman would meet senior ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and President, European Investment Bank, on the sidelines of the conference. 

Banks, bank

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister would participate and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on “From FFD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development”, in Seville, Spain. 
 
Sitharaman will address the 10th Annual Meeting of New Development Bank (NDB) as India’s Governor and also attend the Brics Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
 
She will deliver an address during the NDB Flagship Governors Seminar on “Building a Premier Multilateral Development Bank for the Global South” and hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Brazil, China, Indonesia and Russia on the sidelines.
 
As part of her visit to Lisbon, Portugal, the finance minister is expected to have a bilateral meeting with the minister of finance, Portugal. She would also be interacting with prominent investors and members of the Indian diaspora.

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

fdi, fema, fpi

Premiumbankruptcy, IBBI

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister NDB New Development Bank

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

