Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Finance Minister urges PSU banks to boost credit growth, maintain profits

Finance Minister urges PSU banks to boost credit growth, maintain profits

During a meeting to review financial performance of PSBs, Sitharaman asked their chiefs to maintain profitability momentum in FY26, sources said

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman also emphasised that banks should also onboard more customers on government's schemes in a bid to increase financial inclusion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked public sector banks (PSBs) to take advantage of Reserve Bank's jumbo 50 basis points rate cut to increase lending toward productive sectors of the economy.

During a meeting to review financial performance of PSBs, Sitharaman asked their chiefs to maintain profitability momentum in FY26, sources said.

Cumulative profit of 12 PSBs rose to record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY25, registering a growth of 26 per cent over the previous year. The year-on-year increase in profit in absolute terms was about Rs 37,100 crore in FY25.

 

According to sources, the minister expected that PSBs credit growth should improve post 50-bps rate cut by RBI. Banks were also directed to try maintain the FY25 credit growth level or increase during the current financial year.

On June 6, the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra lowered the benchmark repurchase or repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

Govt urges state-run banks to boost lending amid economic growth push

PremiumAlmost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

BCs seek meeting with finance ministry to break deadlock over remuneration

PremiumPMJDY, rural bank

FinMin may bring cheques, credit cards, higher overdrafts in PMJDY 2.0

Premiumstake, share

Centre may speed up stake dilution in GIC Re, New India Assurance

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Finance Ministry, RBI discuss scaling up unified lending interface

It also slashed the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points to 3 per cent in tranches that will add Rs 2.5 lakh crore to already surplus liquidity in the banking system.

She also emphasised that banks should also onboard more customers on government's schemes in a bid to increase financial inclusion.

Comprehensive review of various segments and progress in government schemes including Kisan Credit Card, PM Mudra and three social security schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) were done during the meeting.

Besides, the banks were also advised to work on ways to garner more low cost deposits.

On the asset quality side, the finance minister appreciated the low level of non-performing assets in the banking sector and exuded confidence that the top management will ensure to keep it at that level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MSME

MSME credit top Rs 40 trillion as of March 2025, grows 20% annually

cyber fraud

CBI busts 850,000 mule accounts in 700 bank branches across five states

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxes PSL norms to help SFBs de-risk, diversify loan portfolio

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

RBI, banks to launch DPIP platform to combat rising digital payment frauds

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon