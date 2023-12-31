Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NPAs: Amount recovery via debt recovery tribunal falls to 9.2% in FY23

Recoveries via IBC were back to over 40% in FY23 after two lackluster years

bad loans

Manojit Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

2022-23 saw a sharp rise of cas­­es referred to debt recovery tribunal (DRT). Amount involved in the DRTs shot up to Rs 4.02 trillion in FY23 compared to Rs 69,000 crore. 

However, the amount recovered via DRTs fell to 9.2% in FY23 compared to 17.5% in the previous year. As a result, recovery of non-performing assets fell to 15% from 17.6% in FY22 .
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Recoveries via IBC were back to over 40% in FY23 after two lackluster years. 
                    
Except for FY20, total recoveries via various channels as percentage of amount involved stayed around mid-teens levels. [Table 3]

Another aspect of stressed resolution – sales to asset reconstruction companies – shot up in FY23, mainly due to assets sold to newly operationalised bad bank, National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL).

During 2022-23, 9.7 per cent of the previous year’s stock of scheduled commercial banks’ gross NPAs was sold to ARCs as compared with only 3.2 per cent in 2021-22, RBI data shows.

Chart
































Chart

Also Read

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Centre aiming to review list of public banks up for privatisation: Report

Bandhan Bank receives Rs 280 crore bid for Rs 776 crore home loan NPAs

Govt aims to reduce short-term debt, increase external debt by FY25

SCBs well capitalised, capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks: RBI

RBI's draft framework advocates for independent members in SRO boards

2024 set to be eventful for North Block, RBI in pursuit of $5 trn goal

Central theme of '24: Fight with inflation for growth

Former NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya to lead 16th Finance Commission

Topics : Bank NPAs DBT Debt Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon