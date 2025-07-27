Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPAs in agriculture sector stay high amid loan-saturation concerns

NPAs in agriculture sector stay high amid loan-saturation concerns

The stress reflects growing concern over loan saturation, with some PSBs reporting lower single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth

agriculture NPAs India, farm loan defaults, bad loans April-June 2025, Bank of Maharashtra agri NPAs, Union Bank agri loans, Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs, UCO Bank farm loan stress, RBI Trend and Progress report, priority sector lending, Kisan Credit Card
premium

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, agriculture had the highest gross NPA ratio at 6.2 per cent as of September 2024

Manojit SahaAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bad loans in the agriculture sector remain elevated, with several public-sector banks (PSBs) reporting higher slippages in the April-June quarter of FY26. For many banks, non-performing assets (NPAs) in farm lending were 5 per cent or more, with some nearing double digits.
 
The stress reflects growing concern over loan saturation, with some PSBs reporting lower single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.
“As agri loans are mandatory for priority-sector lending requirements, there is a tendency to lend more, especially to small and marginal farmers, who often failed to
Topics : agriculture sector farm loans public sector banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon