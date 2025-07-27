NPAs in agriculture sector stay high amid loan-saturation concerns

Bad loans in the agriculture sector remain elevated, with several public-sector banks (PSBs) reporting higher slippages in the April-June quarter of FY26. For many banks, non-performing assets (NPAs) in farm lending were 5 per cent or more, with some nearing double digits.

The stress reflects growing concern over loan saturation, with some PSBs reporting lower single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

“As agri loans are mandatory for priority-sector lending requirements, there is a tendency to lend more, especially to small and marginal farmers, who often failed to