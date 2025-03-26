Regulations must not create unintended barriers to fin inclusion: RBI Guv

Regulations must not create unintended barriers to financial inclusion. While meeting due diligence requirements, it is essential to remain mindful of customer rights and convenience, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.
“India has made substantial and remarkable progress. As per our information, more than 94 per cent of the adult population has a bank account, many of them have more than one. But there is still a need to continue to widen and deepen it,” he said at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Private Sector Collaborative Forum.
He also pointed out that while it is important to make financial systems safe and secure against money laundering and terrorist financing, policymakers must ensure that their measures are not overzealous or restrictive to investments.
Separately, Malhotra noted that India has made significant advances in applying digitalisation to customer onboarding and due diligence processes.
“The Digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and Video KYC are shining examples of this. The Central KYC Records Registry, with more than 1 billion records, is another example with the potential to usher in a new era of customer onboarding by making it easier and seamless not only for customers but also for regulated entities,” he said.
However, he cautioned that the system needs to be more robust, effective and efficient so that all regulated entities can coordinate and streamline the KYC process. This would prevent unnecessary duplication of KYC checks by multiple entities for the same individual.
Meanwhile, Malhotra reiterated that India would continue to work towards fulfilling its commitment to implementing the next phase of the G20 roadmap on inclusive cross-border payments by 2027.
“It is only a matter of time, I think, that cross-border payments will also become much easier and cost-effective,” he said.
“Developing countries like India have made huge progress in making digital payments accessible, affordable and convenient. While card networks have helped developing economies improve fast payment systems, platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India have enabled emerging markets and developing economies to leapfrog in this area,” he added.