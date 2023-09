Crypto assets should not be legal tender, but a ban is not an easy option

HSBC India launches 'ONDC in a Box' to expand corporate offerings

India digital rupee transactions hits 18,000 a day, still below target

Governance mechanism can aid in sustainable growth of fintech: RBI official

Banks have no option but to partner with fintech, says K V Kamath

HDFC Bank's premium co-branded credit card with Marriot: Is it worth it?

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

The launch of the Public Tech Platform for frictionless credit has helped reduce certain operational costs to lenders by more than 70 per cent, Ajay Kumar Choudhary, executive director at

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com