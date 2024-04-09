Cruise to resume 'robotaxi' tests with safety drivers in Phoenix, Arizona

Cruise, General Motors' self-driving car unit, is preparing to resume testing its robotaxis with safety drivers in Phoenix, Arizona, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company is set to announce and begin the testing as early as Tuesday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.



Cruise "had not set a timeline for deployment. We are in the process of meeting with officials in select markets to gather information, share updates and rebuild trust," spokesman Pat Morrissey told Bloomberg.



GM and Cruise did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Cruise is targeting a limited return to city streets with human drivers later this year, likely in Houston or Dallas, Reuters reported in February.



The company suspended its U.S. operations last October after an incident in San Francisco, where one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.



Before that, Cruise had driverless operations in Phoenix, Houston, Austin, Dallas and Miami.