Power Finance Corporation, Sidbi scrap ₹11,500 crore bond issues

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) scrapped their scheduled bond issuances totalling ₹11,500 crore on Tuesday, after investor bids in the auction came in at yields higher than what the issuers were willing to accept, said sources aware of the development.

PFC was in the market to raise ₹3,500 crore (a ₹600-crore base issue and a ₹2,900-crore green shoe) through 15 year bonds, while SIDBI was looking to raise ₹8,000 crore (a ₹2,000-crore base issue and a ₹6,000-crore green shoe) through bonds maturing in 3 years and 4 months.

