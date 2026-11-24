The funds cited differences in their business model, restrictions under current rules and taxation challenges for their demand.

The industry has been pressing for the change for several years, and the push has gathered pace, sources said.

AIFs are currently classified into three categories — Category I for impact, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and similar funds, Category II for regular close-ended funds, including private credit, private equity (PE), and venture capital (VC), and Category III, which includes hedge fund-type vehicles.

Category II is the largest in terms of total commitments and funds invested. Total commitments in the category as of September 2026 stood at ₹13.9 trillion with total investments at ₹4.47 trillion.

“There are certain characteristics peculiar to a credit fund. As it involves debt instruments, there can be a planned cash flow whereas equity funds hold investments where there is no planned cash flow. Because of more predictability on cash flow, there is wider possibility of structures in this segment,” said an industry player.

“In several jurisdictions, credit funds are allowed to take leverage and they are also allowed to do tranching — giving priority to certain investors over others with differentiated rights. Further, the segment also provides an opportunity to develop a secondary market for the units of these funds as there is proper valuation and net asset value (NAV). In India, leverage and tranching are not allowed as these funds fall under Category II,” said another player.

This predictability allows structures that are common globally but not feasible for private equity or venture capital funds. With private credit space growing, there have been renewed demands for specialised regulations governing these funds.

Emailed queries to Sebi on the demand for a separate category remained unanswered till the time of going to press. Taxation difference is the other key concern raised by the industry.

Private credit differs from private equity in how income accrues and is distributed. Private equity funds typically realise gains when they sell securities. But private credit funds earn interest that accrues periodically under contractual arrangements, even if the borrower later defaults or faces financial distress. This creates a mismatch between income recognised for tax purposes and the cash actually received.

“Private credit funds have unique and specific requirements like addressing credit risk, avail creditor protection under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code laws and retain ability to take enforcement of its protective rights. Credit funds expect predominant portion of their income as interest income, while returns for a typical VC or PE fund may be taxed in the form of capital gains,” said Vivaik Sharma, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

India’s private credit market has doubled in size over the past five years to reach around $25 billion in assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2025. And, annual transaction value exceeded $11 billion in 2025, according to a July 2026 report by Moody’s Ratings.

The market has evolved from primarily financing distressed companies to funding a wider range of financially stable businesses seeking capital for growth and refinancing.

Real estate accounts for about 40 per cent of private credit activity, followed by infrastructure and utilities, while promoter-led financing is another significant segment, according to Moody’s report.

India’s private credit market saw investments of $3.5 billion across 102 deals in the first half of 2026, broadly similar to $3.4 billion in the second half of 2025, according to an EY report.

However, deployment was significantly lower than the $9 billion recorded in the first half of 2025. Domestic funds accounted for 74 per cent of deal value, up from 36 per cent in the second half of 2025, outpacing global funds.

Real estate remained the largest recipient, accounting for 35 per cent of deal value, followed by healthcare (13 per cent) and food and beverages (12 per cent).