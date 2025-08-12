Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI allows NRIs to invest rupee surplus in vostro accounts in G-secs

RBI allows NRIs to invest rupee surplus in vostro accounts in G-secs

In a communication to all authorised dealer category-I banks, it said the directions take effect immediately and asked the banks to communicate the same to their clients

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

It can be noted that RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had recently said India is working on popularising trade in its own currency like any other country. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said non-residents maintaining special rupee vostro accounts (SRVA) can invest surplus balances in central government securities (G-secs).

"Persons resident outside India that maintain a SRVA for international trade settlement in Indian Rupees -- may invest their rupee surplus balance in the aforesaid account in central government securities (including Treasury Bills)," the central bank said in a notification.

In a communication to all authorised dealer category-I banks, it said the directions take effect immediately and asked the banks to communicate the same to their clients.

The RBI said operational instructions in this regard have been incorporated in the 'Master Direction' on the subject.

 

The SRVA accounts are usually opened by foreign entities with an Indian bank to help settle international trade transactions in rupee.

The notification comes days after the RBI simplified the process to open the SRVAs in an effort to boost rupee trade.

It can be noted that RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had recently said India is working on popularising trade in its own currency like any other country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Simple language, lucid, says FM as Parliament passes Income Tax Bill, 2025

RBI, NBFC, Banking sector, Banks

MFIN seeks ₹20,000-cr credit guarantee from govt to boost NBFC-MFIs

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Microfinance sector seeks up to $2.2 bn credit guarantee support from govt

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 (PTI Photo)

Raising FDI limit for insurers to 100% will create jobs: FM Sitharaman

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Net direct tax mop-up falls nearly 4% to ₹6.64 trn in FY26 on high refunds

Topics : RBI Rupee finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon