Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US may face Trump's tariffs

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US may face Trump's tariffs

Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil

India US Flag

"The Department of Commerce is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation," Pankaj Chaudhary added. (Image: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 55 per cent of India's merchandise exports to the United States will be subject to the tariff imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, the Indian government said on Monday.

Last week, Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. That raised the total duty on Indian exports to the US to 50 per cent - among the highest on any American trading partner.

The Indian government had taken into account the 25 per cent tariff that Trump initially imposed on goods while providing Monday's estimate, Pankaj Chaudhary, India's junior finance minister, said in a written response to a question from a lawmaker.

 

"The Department of Commerce is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation," Chaudhary added.

Goods trade between the United States and India - the world's biggest and fifth-largest economies respectively - was worth about $87 billion in the last fiscal year, according to Indian government estimates.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha briefly passes two sports bills amid Opposition protests

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman admin to implement apartment ownership regulation soon: Official

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces revised Income Tax Bill-2025 in Parliament

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to promptly implement SC order on stray dogs: Kapil Mishra

Topics : India United States Trump tariffs Indian export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon