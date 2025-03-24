Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI broadens scope of home loans under priority sector norms from April 1

RBI broadens scope of home loans under priority sector norms from April 1

Ups limit for renewable energy to Rs 35 crore

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

For centres with a population of more than 10 lakh and up to 50 lakh, loans up to Rs 45 lakh, with the cost of the dwelling unit capped at Rs 57 lakh, are also classified as priority sector. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised norms for loans that can be classified under the priority sector by enhancing limits for housing loans and broadening the purposes based on which loans are classified under renewable energy.
 
The new norms come into effect from April 1, 2025.
 
For housing loans, loans up to Rs 50 lakh for centres with a population of over 50 lakh can be classified as priority sector, with the maximum cost of the dwelling unit at Rs 63 lakh.
 
For centres with a population of more than 10 lakh and up to 50 lakh, loans
Topics : Home Loan RBI Bank loans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon