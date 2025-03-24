The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised norms for loans that can be classified under the priority sector by enhancing limits for housing loans and broadening the purposes based on which loans are classified under renewable energy.

The new norms come into effect from April 1, 2025.

For housing loans, loans up to Rs 50 lakh for centres with a population of over 50 lakh can be classified as priority sector, with the maximum cost of the dwelling unit at Rs 63 lakh.

For centres with a population of more than 10 lakh and up to 50 lakh, loans