RBI Central Board reviews global, domestic economic situation, challenges

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.

The 603rd meeting of the Board, chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das, was held in Indore.

The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select central office departments, the RBI said in a statement.

Directors of the Central Board S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting besides RBI deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and Swaminathan J.

