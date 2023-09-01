Confirmation

RBI Central Board reviews global, domestic economic situation, challenges

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments.
The 603rd meeting of the Board, chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das, was held in Indore.
The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select central office departments, the RBI said in a statement.
Directors of the Central Board S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.
Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting besides RBI deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and Swaminathan J.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI CBDT

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

