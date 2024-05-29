RBI DG warns ARCs on evergreening distressed assets, regulatory gaps

Some Indian asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have been bypassing regulations and facilitating the evergreening of distressed assets, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India. He said that there is often a lack of transparency and consistency in the issuance and periodic valuation of security receipts (SRs). Additionally, the practices regarding the levy of management fees are frequently inadequate.

The deputy governor said that true efficiency in the system can only be achieved through the responsible conduct of the supervised entities themselves. In extreme cases, regulatory or supervisory actions may be necessary, although such measures are preferred to be used only as a last resort.





"Some ARCs, while enjoying the full benefits of the special position granted to them under the Act and the regulations, have been found to be using innovative ways to structure transactions in a manner to circumvent regulations," he said while addressing a conference in Mumbai for directors and CEOs of ARCs, as a part of the central bank's supervisory engagement programme on May 17.

“During the course of our onsite examinations, we have come across instances where ARCs have been used or allowed themselves to be used, if I may say so, as a conduit to evergreen distressed assets. In many cases, there is a lack of transparency and consistency in the issuance and periodical valuation of security receipts (SRs). The practices surrounding the levy of management fees leave much to be desired,” he added.

The speech was released on the RBI website on Wednesday.

The deputy governor said that ARC boards need to prioritise assurance functions, including risk management, compliance, and internal audit.

He further said that one-time settlements and debt rescheduling are the predominant reconstruction measures employed by ARCs—measures that lenders could arguably undertake themselves. Instances have also been identified where ARCs have warehoused stressed assets while the originator remained responsible for both collection and custody of the borrower's security. ARCs should reflect on whether they wish to function merely as warehousing agencies for a fee, a role that contradicts the framework's underlying intent.