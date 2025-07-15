Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian lenders

RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian lenders

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says interest rate transmission is effective and hints at a policy to allow foreign banks to hold up to 26 per cent in Indian lenders

Sanjay Malhotra

Along with the rate cut in June, the RBI also changed the policy stance to neutral. (Photo:Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since February this year have been passed on effectively to lending rates, and any future reduction in policy rates will depend on the outlook for growth and inflation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.
 
He also indicated that the regulator may allow foreign banks to own up to 26 per cent stake in Indian banks.
 
Following a 50 basis point (bps) rate cut between February and May, Malhotra said the transmission to new loans was 24 bps till May, while for outstanding loans it was 16 bps.
 
 
‘I reviewed the figures [on transmission] recently and I would like to inform you that transmission is happening well,’ he said. In June, the six-member rate-setting panel of the central bank cut the policy repo rate by another 50 bps, to 5.5 per cent.
 
Along with the rate cut in June, the RBI also changed the policy stance to neutral.

‘It gives us the flexibility [neutral stance] to move upwards or downwards, depending on how the outlook… how it looks going ahead,’ Malhotra said. He indicated that the outlook for growth and inflation will determine the future actions of the rate-setting panel. 
 
‘The MPC, as always, will factor in the evolving situation, the outlook, and then take a call as to whether the economy really needs… what kind of a policy rate it needs. If inflation is lower, or if the outlook is lower, or if growth is lower, certainly, the policy rates can be cut. But that is something we have to wait and watch.’ Malhotra reiterated that the RBI will continue to be data dependent and monitor incoming data. 
"As the governor reiterated today, the RBI has flexibility to move in both directions, depending on the incoming data. Inflation being low is not new information, but if growth is much weaker than forecasted, we could see RBI take a more dovish line. So far we do not see signs of that, so we expect August to be a hold", said Rahul Bajoria, Head of India & ASEAN Economic Research Bank of America.
 
He also indicated that the regulator is open to allowing foreign banks to hold up to 26 per cent stake in Indian banks.
 
‘For foreign banks, they can go up to 100 per cent. So, if you don’t allow them even 26 per cent, that kind of seems to defy logic,’ he said. In the past, the RBI has permitted foreign banks to hold significant stakes in Indian banks. For example, DBS Bank’s India unit was allowed to acquire Lakshmi Vilas Bank—an old-generation private sector bank. Fairfax was permitted to acquire a 51 per cent stake in CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank).
 
‘We will be okay in allowing them—whether it is on a case-to-case basis or as a general policy matter. These are matters of detail, which will be worked out,’ he said. Recently, Japan’s SMBC inked a pact to acquire a 20 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.
 
On whether conglomerates will be allowed to own banks, Malhotra alluded to the potential for a conflict of interest if a business group is involved in both financial services and other commercial activities.
 
‘Let us also keep in mind that conducting financial business and real economic activities within the same group has a conflict of interest. And I would say that this counterargument is equally valid and equally relevant, even today,’ he said. 
 

Topics : Banks Foreign banks RBI

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

