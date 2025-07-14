Monday, July 14, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

Bombay High Court adjourns hearing of HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash an FIR lodged by the Lilavati Trust, with the investigation continuing under the Economic Offences Wing

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned to July 23 the hearing of a plea filed by Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him by the Lilavati Trust.
 
A two-judge bench comprising Justices M.S. Karnik and N.R. Borkar agreed to hear the matter concerning a stay on the investigation. 
 
Jagdishan’s counsel sought interim relief and a complete stay on the probe.
 
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police informed the court that the investigation is ongoing. The case, being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, involves allegations that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of ₹2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance. 
 
 

More From This Section

gold

Safe-haven demand lifts gold to 3-week peak; silver nears 14-year high

Bhanu Vohra, Citi Bank

Citi India's commercial banking head Bhanu Vohra to exit firm after 25 yrs

PremiumIBC, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, CIRP, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Nearly a decade into its existence, IBC framework needs to be reimagined

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Amount parked in RBI's SDF window declines on back of VRRR auctions

Indian Bank

Indian Bank hands over sanction letters worth ₹1,011 cr to over 3,000 women

Topics : HDFC Bank finance sector Banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon