HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned to July 23 the hearing of a plea filed by Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him by the Lilavati Trust.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices M.S. Karnik and N.R. Borkar agreed to hear the matter concerning a stay on the investigation.
Jagdishan’s counsel sought interim relief and a complete stay on the probe.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police informed the court that the investigation is ongoing. The case, being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, involves allegations that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of ₹2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance.