RBI maintains FPI investment caps in govt securities, corp bonds for FY26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the existing caps of 6 per cent for government securities, 2 per cent for state government securities and 15 per cent for corporate bonds

The general limit for foreign investment in government bonds would continue to be Rs 2.79 trillion ($32.71 billion) for April-September and Rs 2.89 trillion for October-March. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank on Thursday kept the investment limits unchanged for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in government and corporate bonds for the fiscal year 2025-26. 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the existing caps of 6 per cent for government securities, 2 per cent for state government securities and 15 per cent for corporate bonds for the current year starting April 1, the central bank said in a press release. 
The general limit for foreign investment in government bonds would continue to be Rs 2.79 trillion ($32.71 billion) for April-September and Rs 2.89 trillion for October-March, the central bank said. 
 
Foreign investments in corporate bonds would be permitted up to Rs 8.22 trillion for April-September and Rs 8.80 trillion for October-March, RBI added. 
Currently, foreign investors have utilised 22.3 per cent of their investment limit in government bonds and 15.7 per cent limit in corporate bonds.     
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

