Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI mandates fortnightly credit information reporting to boost transparency

Credit institutions (CIs) are required to report the credit information of their borrowers to credit information companies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday mandated the frequency of credit information reporting to fortnightly basis as a measure to boost transparency in the system. This will be effective from January 1, 2025, the banking regulator said in notification on Thursday.

Currently, credit institutions (CIs) are required to report the credit information of their borrowers to credit information companies (CICs) at monthly or such shorter intervals as mutually agreed between the CI and CICs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While announcing the monetary policy review Shakitkanta Das, Governor, RBI said, “It is proposed to increase the frequency of reporting of credit information to a fortnightly basis or at shorter intervals. Consequently, borrowers will benefit from faster updation of their credit information, especially when they repay their loans. The lenders, on their part, will be able to make better risk assessments of borrowers.”

According to experts, this will lead to better underwriting decisions by the lenders while ensuring faster resolution of consumer disputes. Stating the decision as a very progressive move which will strengthen the credit information system, Rajesh Kumar, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL said that, “With more frequent data reporting by banks and credit institutions, CICs will be able to update credit records faster and this will translate into more updated data being available for making informed lending decisions by credit grantors. This will also help in resolving consumer disputes faster based on updated data in the credit records.”  

The RBI notification said the fortnightly submission of credit information by CIs to CICs should be ensured within 7 calendar days of the relevant reporting fortnight. RBI also said that CICs must provide a list of lenders which are not adhering to the fortnightly data submission timelines to RBI’s Department of Supervision at half yearly intervals.

“These instructions shall be effective from January 1, 2025. However, the CIs and CICs are encouraged to give effect to these instructions as expeditiously as feasible but not later than January 1, 2025,” the RBI notification said adding CICs and CIs that contravene or default in adherence to the directions shall be liable for penal action.

Also Read

RBI to review FPI investment limit in overnight index swap market: Patra

Continuous clearing of cheques to speed up payments, enhance efficiency

Keep the bulk of your portfolio in short to medium duration debt funds

New UPI feature to allow multiple users to use one account for transactions

RBI status quo on interest rates to boost demand for realty sector: CEOs

Topics : Reserve Bank of India credit market finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon