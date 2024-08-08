RBI to set up public repository of digital lending apps to help customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is setting up a public repository of digital lending applications (DLAs) of regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The repository will help customers verify associations between DLAs and regulated entities and is in response to fake digital lenders falsely claiming they have relationships with banks and NBFCs.

“The repository will be based on data submitted by the REs (without any intervention by RBI) directly to the repository and will get updated as and when the REs report the details, i.e., addition of new DLAs or deletion of any existing DLA,” said the RBI on Thursday. It will issue detailed instructions about DLA public repositories soon.