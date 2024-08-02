RBI may give NBFCs access to public tech credit platform for data flow

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may allow non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) access to the public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC).

Developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) – a wholly owned subsidiary of the central bank – it enables seamless flow of digital information to lenders. The platform is to have an open architecture, which regulated entities can connect in a ‘plug-and-play’ model.