RBI's proposed mis-selling norms may hit credit life business of insurers

Consequently, banks may face a decline in their bancassurance income as a result. Bancassurance income contributes 7-12 per cent to the overall fee income for banks. Bancassurance income has grown at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 per cent over the last 3 years for banks, including top private, public and foreign banks.

While the exact impact on the credit life business of life insurers cannot be immediately quantified, industry insiders estimate that 15–20 per cent of the credit life segment could be affected.

RBI, this week, released draft regulations on “Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities”, wherein, among other things, it said banks cannot not bundle the sale of any third-party product with any of its own product.

In circumstances where the sale of the bank’s own product is contingent on purchase of a third-party product, the customer has to be provided the option to purchase the same from any other company/agent and cannot be forced to purchase it through the third-party product/service provider with whom the bank has entered into an agreement.

According to industry insiders, most major banks already follow these practices. The new regulations are expected to curb instances where such practices are not implemented comprehensively.

Credit life insurance is a special type of life insurance that kicks in to pay off any outstanding debt in the event that the borrower dies before the loan is paid in full. Credit life insurance is bought when an individual takes a loan, with the policy’s death benefit directly tied to your loan balance.

The proposed norms are broadly customer centric, but it may have around 10-20 per cent impact on its credit life business, said an industry insider, adding that credit life is important for banks and insurers as it insulates both banks and customers from the risk.

Credit life is wrapped with mortgage business and cannot club both in a single process. Banks will have to separate the process. This one and the discussion on commissions will reduce the over dependence on bancassurance channel and stress on the same, he further said.

There could be some impact on the credit life segment, said the CEO of a life insurance company on the condition of anonymity, adding that the overall implications for the broader life insurance sector are likely to remain manageable.

“Product suitability and explicit customer consent are already integral to our processes. Credit life insurance remains a useful and relevant product, offering protection to both borrowers and lenders. Customer consent and suitability checks are already being strictly followed. Therefore, while the regulatory framework is appreciable and strengthens compliance and adherence standards, most major banks already operate within these norms,” said the MDA&CEO, of a private sector life insurance company, adding that there will not be a material impact on life insurance companies as a result of the proposed regulations.

Aniruddha Marathe, MD and partner, BCG, said, “It will reduce push-based selling. Most of the banks and insurers have taken steps to reduce mis-selling and these guidelines will set the direction for their ongoing efforts.”

“Now, banks cannot bundle the products without proper customer understanding, the processes will be separate and it will be more transparent.There will be a short-term impact for the companies. However, by and large there won't be much adverse impact, it is a step in the right direction.”

Mis-selling by banks, especially related to insurance products, has been a key focus area for the insurance regulator (Irdai), RBI, and the government.

In November last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the need to retain public confidence in the country’s banking system while asking lenders to curb mis-selling. The RBI has also repeatedly flagged the issue, emphasising that banks should focus on their core activities.

Irdai has also flagged concerns over mis-selling in India’s insurance sector and asked insurers to address the issue by conducting a root cause analysis to identify underlying causes. It has also advised insurance companies to implement measures such as assessing product suitability, introducing distribution channel–specific controls, and putting in place a structured plan to address mis-selling complaints, including periodic root cause analyses.

Grievances registered against life insurers due to mis-selling rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year to 26,667 in FY25 from 23,335 a year earlier, according to Irdai data.

Among other measures, the RBI has proposed banning incentives paid by insurance companies to bank staff for selling their products and services. Additionally, the banking regulator has stated that banks must ensure that both in-house and third-party products are sold only with the customer’s explicit consent. It has also clarified that consent for multiple products or purposes cannot be clubbed together and must be obtained separately for each product or service.