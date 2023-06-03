RBI-MPC may lower inflation forecast marginally: BoB Chief Economist

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may lower the inflation forecast marginally and will not change the repo rate at the upcoming meeting owing to inflation being down and increased liquidity, said a top economist in Bank of Baroda.

"The MPC will not change the repo rate. The inflation is less than five per cent and will be in the coming months," Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis, Bank of Baroda told IANS.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated in April-23 to 4.70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and remained within the RBI's target range (2-6 per cent) for the second consecutive month.

Adding further Sabnavis said the liquidity has increased and so the RBI-MPC's stance will also not change.

According to Sabnavis, the MPC may lower inflation forecast marginally.

--IANS

Also Read MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result? RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022 Income tax return: Common mistakes you should avoid while filing your ITR Deposits shrink Rs 59,623 cr, credit down Rs 6k cr in May 19 fortnight BRICS pitches for using local currencies in international transactions RBI announces draft cyber security norms for payment system operators RBI imposes Rs 2.2 crore penalty on Indian Overseas Bank for non-compliance

vj/ksk/