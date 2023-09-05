RBI plans to widen use of wholesale CBDC in call money market: Official

The Reserve Bank of India is planning to introduce wholesale a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the call money market, an official told reporters.

"RBI is now planning to go interbank borrowing market, specifically call money market," the official said.

RBI plans to use CBDCs as tokens for call money settlement, he said.

India's CBDC is currently in a pilot phase across the retail and wholesale segments. The central bank has set a target of one million transactions a day by the end of 2023.

Also Read Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Nepal, India to sign cross-border digital payments deal to boost trade India has potential to do 100 billion UPI transactions a month: NPCI CEO Hitachi Payment Services launches India's first-ever UPI-ATM with NPCI FM Sitharaman asks financial entities to ensure customers nominate heirs India on track to be global player due to financial regulations: Experts Rupee depreciates 13 paise to 82.84 against US dollar in early trade