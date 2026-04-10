RBI proposes ₹1 trn asset threshold for NBFC upper layer classification
RBI proposes shifting to size-based classification for NBFC upper layer, including state-owned entities and simplifying existing regulatory framework
Subrata Panda Mumbai
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to overhaul the existing framework for classifying non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the “upper layer”, suggesting a shift to a size-based criterion. Under the proposal, NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 1 trillion and above, based on their latest audited balance sheet, will be categorised as “upper layer” entities. The central bank also proposed to include state-backed NBFCs within the upper layer if they meet the asset threshold. At present, such entities are classified under the base or middle layers, as applicable, and are not placed in the upper layer. Feedback/comments on the draft directions have been invited from NBFCs, members of the public and other relevant stakeholders till May 4, 2026. Currently, 15 NBFCs are categorised as upper-layer NBFCs, and the number is expected to rise with the inclusion of state-owned NBFCs in the category. The upper-layer NBFCs include Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Finance, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, HDB Financial Services, Sammaan Capital, Bajaj Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance, and Tata Sons. “Inclusion of Tata Sons in the list of NBFC-UL is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination,” the RBI had said while releasing the list of upper-layer NBFCs in January 2025. Currently, the scale-based regulatory (SBR) framework for NBFCs prescribes a two-pronged methodology for identifying NBFC-ULs. According to the RBI, the upper layer is presently populated through a scoring framework comprising quantitative and qualitative parameters, with weightages of 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. “With a view to adopt a transparent, simple and absolute criterion for identification of NBFC-upper layer, it is proposed to replace the existing methodology with an asset size criterion, which is currently proposed as Rs 1 trillion and above,” the RBI said. Further, the SBR framework currently places government-owned NBFCs in the base or middle layer, and not in the upper layer. “In pursuance of the principle of ownership-neutral regulatory regime for NBFCs, it is now proposed to consider eligible government-owned NBFCs also for inclusion in the list of NBFC-UL based on the revised criteria,” the central bank said. Additionally, it has proposed to allow all NBFC-ULs to use state government guarantees as a credit risk transfer instrument without any limit. According to A M Karthik, senior vice president and co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, the draft directions propose identification of upper-layer NBFCs based on asset size, providing clarity to stakeholders. “Further inclusion of government-owned entities, based on their size, indicates a more harmonised way of identifying NBFC-ULs. Based on the existing position, the number of NBFC-ULs would go up vis-à-vis 15 entities identified previously,” he said. That said, there are currently a few NBFCs in the upper-layer list that do not meet the Rs 1 trillion asset size criterion. However, experts noted that under RBI’s 2025 norms, once an NBFC is classified as NBFC-UL, it remains subject to enhanced regulatory requirements for at least five years, even if it does not meet the criteria in subsequent years. In other words, an entity can move out of the enhanced regulatory framework only if it fails to meet the criteria for five consecutive years. As a result, even if some NBFCs do not meet the revised asset threshold, they are likely to continue as upper-layer entities. “It does not materially change anything. The framework is essentially a governance measure, and rightly so. Being classified as an upper-layer NBFC did not offer any real operational advantage; it primarily required entities to adhere to higher standards such as maintaining additional capital, listing requirements, and appointing key roles like chief compliance and risk officers. These are, in any case, good governance practices,” said the MD & CEO of an upper-layer NBFC. “The change may be more relevant for companies that were previously unlisted, as it could ease the compulsory listing requirement for some of them. Beyond that, the impact appears limited,” he said. He added that a key question is what happens to NBFCs currently classified in the upper layer but below the Rs 1 trillion threshold. While there is no clarity yet, under the earlier framework, even if an NBFC moved out of the upper layer, it was required to continue complying with upper-layer norms for a few years. There is little reason to expect that principle to be diluted, he said. Another industry insider said the RBI’s proposed shift to a size-based classification is largely a simplification of the earlier framework. “Earlier, the RBI had a mix of quantitative and qualitative criteria and created a scorecard. Now, the reading is that they have simplified the whole thing and said size is what is more important. So, Rs 1 trillion and above becomes the threshold, and every five years they will revisit that number. Entities that were likely to become upper layer at lower thresholds will no longer qualify. However, for those already classified as upper layer, the earlier framework stated that once an entity enters the upper layer, it continues to remain there for five years even if it does not meet the criteria subsequently. The current draft does not explicitly revoke that clause, so the assumption is that it may continue. This means existing upper-layer entities may remain, and the overall number could increase with the inclusion of some state-backed NBFCs,” he said. He added that there is no clarity yet on entities such as Tata Sons, which is structurally different as a core investment company, though it has been part of the upper layer earlier.
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Topics : RBI NBFC Banking Industry
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:03 PM IST