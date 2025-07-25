Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI to consider giving Section-8 MFI firms' access to credit bureaus

The lack of access to credit information leaves Section-8 MFIs in the dark about the worthiness of their clients, while allowing borrowers to exploit the arbitrage between Section-8 and mainline MFIs

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering whether Section-8 companies or not-for-profit (NFP) entities involved in microfinance should get access to credit information companies (CICs).
 
Under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act (2005), only RBI regulated entities (REs) are allowed to hook into CICs or credit bureaus – that is sharing data with and accessing it from them. This leaves out data flow to Section-8 microfinance institutions (MFIs) as only non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) dedicated to microfinance (NBFC-MFIs) are eligible.
 
A submission was also made to the banking regulator that Section-8 MFIs be allowed to convert to mainline NBFCs-MFIs.
