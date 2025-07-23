Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI withdraws conditions on Religare Finvest under Corrective Action Plan

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Religare Finvest, a wholly owned subsidiary of Religare Enterprises, on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the conditions imposed on it under the Corrective Action Plan (CAP), with immediate effect.
 
“It is advised that the Bank (RBI) has noted the company's compliance towards adherence to the CAP conditions. Further, there has also been a change in management and directors of the company,” the RBI said in its letter to the company. 
 
As a result, the RBI has decided to withdraw the conditions imposed under the CAP with immediate effect. The central bank added that the company is, however, advised to remain in compliance with all prudential requirements. 
 
 

Topics : RBI Religare Finvest Religare Enterprises

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

