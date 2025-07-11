Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Burman family leads ₹1,500 crore fund infusion in Religare Enterprises

Burman family leads ₹1,500 crore fund infusion in Religare Enterprises

The Burman family, owners of Dabur and promoters of Religare, will contribute ₹750 crore-half of the total infusion-demonstrating their continued commitment to the financial services firm

Religare

As part of the transaction, Religare will issue over 6.38 crore warrants—each convertible into one equity share of ₹10 face value—on a preferential basis.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises Ltd. (REL) has secured a ₹1,500 crore growth capital commitment from a group of marquee investors, led by the Burman family of Dabur, which is also the company’s promoter group. The capital will be raised via a preferential allotment of convertible warrants at ₹235 per share.
 
The Burman family, owners of Dabur and promoters of Religare, will contribute ₹750 crore—half of the total infusion—demonstrating their continued commitment to the financial services firm. The remaining ₹750 crore will be invested by high-profile names including the Hindustan Times (HT) Media Group, investor Ashish Dhawan, and JM Financial. 
 
 
The deal is aimed at powering Religare’s next phase of growth and will help scale up its lending, insurance, and broking businesses. The funds are expected to be deployed across its key verticals, including SME lending, affordable housing finance, health insurance, and retail broking, according to a company statement.
 
"The capital infusion underscores investor confidence in Religare’s turnaround strategy and future potential," the company said in a statement following a board meeting that approved the fundraise.
 
As part of the transaction, Religare will issue over 6.38 crore warrants—each convertible into one equity share of ₹10 face value—on a preferential basis.

More From This Section

Wockhardt

Wockhardt exits US generics biz, to focus on innovative portfolio

x, Twitter

DigiPub moves Karnataka High Court against Centre's takedown directives

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Hospital chain Ujala Cygnus appoints Nitin Nag as MD & CEO eyeing expansion

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment shares fall after shareholders reject fundraise plans

Cashfree Payments

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments plans to add 100 lenders for VKYC by FY26

Topics : Religare Enterprises fundings financial services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon