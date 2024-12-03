Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RuPay credit card UPI transactions double in first seven months of FY25

RuPay credit card UPI transactions double in first seven months of FY25

The National Payments Corporation of India, which runs the real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched the RuPay credit card programme in 2017

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transactions processed through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on RuPay credit cards doubled in the first seven months of the financial year 2025 (FY25) compared to FY24, data from the Ministry of Finance shows.
 
In FY25, until October, over 750 million such transactions, amounting to Rs 63,825.8 crore, were processed. In FY24, UPI RuPay credit card transactions were pegged at 362.8 million transactions, with a cumulative value of Rs 33,439.24 crore.
 
In the second half of FY23, the ecosystem recorded 0.86 million transactions with a total value of Rs 134.67 crore.
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), launched the RuPay credit card programme in 2017.
 
 
Nearly five years after this launch, the apex payments body rolled out the programme to link RuPay credit cards on UPI in September 2022. Users can link their RuPay credit cards to UPI apps to make merchant payments.
 
“In order to promote financial inclusion in tier-II and below regions, various initiatives have been taken from time to time. One such initiative is the introduction of the RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI, which provides additional avenues of credit facilities to users making UPI payments,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Finance, in response to a question asked in the upper house of Parliament.
 
The merchant discount rate (MDR) and interchange fee on RuPay credit cards linked to UPI continue to be zero for transactions up to Rs 2,000 for small merchants.

More From This Section

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

PNB HF aims to close FY25 with loan book of Rs 5k cr in affordable segment

Bank

Govt not considering PSU bank mergers: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

rupee bond

Rupee recovers from all-time low, rises 3 paise to 84.69 against US dollar

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Will RBI announce a rate cut? MPC meet date, time, and what to expect

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Speculation over RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' extension grows after GDP miss

 
An MDR is a fee charged by payment processing companies to merchants for processing a particular credit or debit transaction.
 
This follows a zero MDR policy on UPI transactions linked to users’ savings accounts.
 
UPI has recorded 155.44 billion transactions in 2024 on a cumulative basis.
 

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm launches UPI International, enables cashless payments abroad

UPI

UPI sets new record in Oct with 16.58 bn transactions worth Rs 23.5 trn

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy unveils 'International Logins' for NRIs from 27 countries

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed

President Muizzu introduces UPI payment service to boost Maldivian economy

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

50 new payment apps keen on joining UPI despite zero MDR: NPCI MD & CEO

Topics : Unified Payments Interface Credit card loans RuPay cards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationWorld Chess Championship LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon