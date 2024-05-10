Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee aided by dip in US yields, while election uncertainty weighs

Worries over the Indian election results, due on June 4, have prompted foreigners to take out money from equities, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a three-week low

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee on Friday will be aided by the drop in US Treasury yields on indications that the US labour market is cooling, while contending with dollar outflows spurred by worries over the election results.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 83.48-83.50 to the US dollar, compared with 83.5025 in the previous session.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Worries over the Indian election results, due on June 4, have prompted foreigners to take out money from equities, pushing the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a three-week low. Foreigners have taken out $2 billion from Indian equities in May so far.
They took out more than $800 million on Thursday, per provisional data provided by exchanges, amid nervousness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party may not chalk up the landslide victory that was forecasted in opinion polls.
The rupee "in a way" has not felt an impact of this election uncertainty, which "you can attribute largely" to how the Reserve Bank of India has managed the currency, an FX trader at a bank said.
"We probably spend more time near 83.50, with the underlying bias on the upside (for $/INR pair)."
US Treasury yields dropped on Thursday amid initial jobless claims rising more than expected. This follows data that showed that non-farm payrolls rose by the least in six months, tentative signs that the labour market may finally be softening.
While too much should not be read into one round of data, the incoming data will be watched very closely for further evidence that the labour market momentum may be slowing, ANZ Bank said in a note.
Meanwhile, investors are eyeing the key US inflation data due next Wednesday. There is "considerable" uncertainty about where inflation will head in coming months, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday, while adding she still has faith that price pressures are continuing to cool.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Dollar US Dollar Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon