Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee depreciates 2 paise to 83.81 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 2 paise to 83.81 against US dollar in early trade

They said monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by China triggered the withdrawal of foreign funds as investors preferred better-performing Chinese markets

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 9,791.93 crore, according to exchange data | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rupee fell 2 paise to 83.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking massive outflow of foreign funds amid volatile global markets.

Forex traders said the Indian unit was weighed down by a strengthening American currency against major rivals, though a retreating crude oil prices and recovery in domestic equity markets resisted a steep fall in the rupee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They said monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by China triggered the withdrawal of foreign funds as investors preferred better-performing Chinese markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.81 against the greenback, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous closing level.

 

On Monday, the rupee settled 10 paise lower at 83.79 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 100.54.

More From This Section

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

Services, retail credit growth moderate in Aug on drop in credit to NBFCs

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs gold loan providers to review policies and practices

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

SFBs should adopt responsible lending practices: RBI DG Swaminathan

Cred

Fintech firm Cred's revenue rises 66%, losses decline to Rs 609 crore

Bond market

REC's deep-discount zero-coupon bond issuance receives strong demand

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.29 per cent to 71.77 in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex climbed 251.03 points or 0.30 per cent to 84,550.81, while the Nifty rose 63.40 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,874.25. Both the indices tumbled nearly 1.5 per cent on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 9,791.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, official data released on Monday showed that the government's fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- at the end of the first five months of the current financial year touched 27 per cent of the full-year target.

Also, the Reserve Bank data released on Monday showed the country's current account deficit widened marginally to $9.7 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP in April-June 2024, as against $8.9 billion or 1 per cent in the year-ago period.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee falls 6 paise to 83.75 against US dollar during early trade

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee to gauge trimmed bets of large Fed cut, US inflation data in focus

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee declines 11 paise to 83.69 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 10 paise to 83.53 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon