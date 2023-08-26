Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Centre considers raising retirement age for public sector bank heads, MDs

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to get an extension. Khara took over as the chairman of SBI in October 2020 for three years

banks

Under existing norms, the SBI chairman can hold the post until the age of 63 years (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to get an extension as the government is considering relaxing the retirement age of chiefs of all public sector banks and LIC.
The proposal before the government also includes hiking the retirement age limit of managing directors of public sector banks (PSBs) to 62 years, from the current 60 years, a senior government official said on Saturday.
Veteran banker Khara took over as the chairman of SBI in October 2020 for three years.
Under existing norms, the SBI chairman can hold the post until the age of 63 years. Khara attains 63 years in August next year.
"There is a discussion to increase the age limit for retirement of chiefs of PSBs and Life Insurance Corp (LIC). Simultaneously, discussions are on for raising superannuation age for managing directors of PSBs to 62 years from 60 years," the official said.
A final decision is yet to be taken on the retirement age for heads of PSBs and LIC, the official added.

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi's inability to reach verdict worrying, says Cong

Powell delivers on expected lines; Indian markets to consolidate: Analysts

NHRC wants Irdai to ensure insurers offer health products to disabled

Commercial banks' deposit growth nearly at 7-year high, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves post steepest weekly decline in over 6 months

Currently, the retirement age of LIC chairman is 62 years.
Topics : sbi central government retirement

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon