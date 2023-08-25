NHRC wants Irdai to ensure insurers offer health products to disabled

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the insurance regulator Idrai to make insurance companies follow the spirit of the law of the land to ensure that the disabled get hassle-free health insurance by designing special products for them.

A panel meeting of the representatives of the NHRC, Irdai, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People and some key finance ministry officials here Friday called for rationalising and institutionalising insurance for the disabled.

Disability advocacy groups have long been pushing for comprehensive health coverage for the disabled.

Following the December 2022 guidelines issued by the Delhi High Court, Irdai, in February 2023, mandated insurers to offer annual health coverage to disabled, HIV-positive, and mentally disabled people.

The regulator had also instructed insurers to devise inclusive insurance products aligned with the essential recommendations for the disabled.

However, insurers are limiting the coverage to those with benchmark disabilities in contravention of the legal framework. Even their websites, apps, and claims processes do not adhere to the accessibility standards mandated by the RPWD Act of 2016.

According to disability advocacy groups, the main issue is insurance policies not adequately covering the expenses for assistive technologies, such as purchasing, maintaining, repairing, or replacing them.

Addressing the meeting, DM Mulay, a member of the NHRC said there is consensus among participants on designing special insurance products for the disabled so that the country is on par with the developed countries which have standardised insurance modules, as well as for creating a mechanism for addressing concerns and grievances of the disabled.

There is an urgent need to provide social and financial empowerment to the disabled to ensure that our society moves forward, Mulay said, which was supported by Mandakini Balodhi, the director, insurance at the finance ministry; Rajeev Sharma, joint secretary at the social justice ministry; and Vipin Kumar Singh, director of the National Health Authority.

According to Arman Ali, an executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, there is a massive lack of awareness in the country when it comes to health insurance for the disabled, as the country still lacks comprehensive health insurance, which highlights glaring gaps in disability inclusion in our healthcare system.

Despite the stated principles of the RPWD Act, 2016 of equality and non-discrimination, the disabled face discrimination in health insurance.

The gaps in the present health insurance coverage for the disabled include denial of coverage, inconsistent testing requirements, and limited coverage for their specific needs, he said, and stressed that regulations are needed to ensure affordable and comprehensive access to assistive products and services.