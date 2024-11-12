Business Standard
SBI looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infra bonds next week

SBI has previously raised Rs 20,000 crore in infrastructure bonds in the current financial year FY25

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore through 15-year infrastructure bonds as early as next week, according to multiple sources aware of the development.
 
Market participants expect a coupon in the range of 7.15 per cent to 7.18 per cent for SBI's upcoming infrastructure bond issuance, as demand for longer-tenor papers has remained strong in recent domestic capital market offerings.
 
“Confusion over Sebi guidelines on primary issuances led to a lull in the domestic capital market. Sebi has since clarified that recent amendments don’t require board approval for each bond issuance but
Topics : sbi Infrastructure investment Banking sector

