SBI ropes in MS Dhoni as ambassador, to be part of marketing campaigns

Twitter restores blue verification badge on MS Dhoni's account

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its official brand ambassador.
As the brand ambassador of SBI, Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns, the bank said in a statement.
His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country, it added.
This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said.
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, "Dhoni's association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand's ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

