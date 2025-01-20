Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Sebi proposes changes to net asset value calculation for overnight schemes

Sebi proposes changes to net asset value calculation for overnight schemes

NAV represents the market value of an investor's mutual fund holdings and is a key metric for understanding the worth of their investments

SEBI

SEBI (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS ReporterKhushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed changes to the cut-off timings for determining the net asset value (NAV) in the case of repurchase transactions for mutual fund “overnight schemes.”
 
As per the proposal, if an application is received by 3 pm for liquid funds and by 7 pm for overnight funds, the closing NAV of the day immediately preceding the next business day will be applied. For applications submitted after these timelines, the closing NAV of the next business day will be considered.
 
NAV represents the market value of an investor’s mutual fund holdings and is a key metric for understanding the worth of their investments.
 
 
Sebi’s proposal is linked to the mandate for stockbrokers to upstream client funds, requiring the placement of clients' credit balances with clearing corporations (CCs) at the end of each business day.
 
Under this mandate, stockbrokers can upstream client funds to CCs only in the form of cash, liens on fixed deposit receipts, or pledged units of mutual fund overnight schemes created using client funds.
 
This upstreaming mechanism ensures minimal risk to client funds, as overnight schemes primarily invest in risk-free government securities and are available for short tenures.
 

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Higher bulk deposit reliance signals structural liquidity risks: RBI dy Guv

fintech

Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee rises 5 paise to 86.55 against dollar on decline in crude prices

RBI

New RBI rules mandate stricter oversight on ARC-borrower settlements

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.46 against US dollar in early trade today

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Clearing corporations Government securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon