Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hyundai, Swiggy may join Nifty Next 50 amid index rebalancing changes

Hyundai, Swiggy may join Nifty Next 50 amid index rebalancing changes

The Nifty Next 50 index is regarded as a pool of potential candidates for the flagship Nifty 50 index

NIFTY

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy are expected to be added to the Nifty Next 50 index during the rebalancing exercise scheduled for next month. The index, often seen as a stepping stone to the premier Nifty 50 index, could undergo as many as seven changes, potentially triggering a churn of over Rs 5,000 crore from passive funds.
 
Apart from these two newly listed firms, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Britannia Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Hotels, and Polycab India are also expected to join the Nifty Next 50 index, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.
 
 
Conversely, Zomato, Jio Financial Services, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Adani Total Gas, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Union Bank of India are likely to be removed from the index. Zomato and Jio Financial are expected to exit the index due to their likely addition to the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
 
The Nifty Next 50 index is regarded as a pool of potential candidates for the flagship Nifty 50 index. Together, these two indices comprise the Nifty 100 index, which represents the top 100 companies by free float market capitalisation, offering a broader view of the Indian stock market.
 
However, the inclusion of Hyundai and Swiggy in the Next 50 index might face hurdles if index provider NSE Indices revises its inclusion criteria to mandate membership in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL)

Hyundai Motor India expects passenger EV market to double in 2 years

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric interiors revealed ahead of Jan 17 launch: Details

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor to invest record $16.7 billion in South Korea this year

Creta, Hyundai Creta

Hyundai introduces new variants, features upgrades for popular models

 
“With the launch of F&O contracts on the Nifty Next 50 index, there is a possibility that the index universe for the Nifty 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices will be restricted to F&O stocks. This could result in Hyundai and Swiggy being excluded from the index until they are added to the F&O segment,” Freitas stated in a note.
 
Currently, Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Adani Power are the only non-F&O stocks in the Next 50 index.
 
The assets under management (AUM) of funds tracking the Nifty Next 50 index stands at approximately Rs 30,000 crore, more than double the figure from a year ago. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index commands an AUM of over Rs 4 trillion.

More From This Section

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q3 preview: Analysts see muted quarter; PAT may rise 2% YoY, revenue 1%

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 Preview: Revlimid to dent US sales, profits may rise 12%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 454 pts, Nifty ends near 23,350; banks, metals, financials lead

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life stock dips 3% post Q3 results; analysts lower target price

Vedanta

Vedanta quotes higher for fifth straight trading day; surges 12% in 1 week

Topics : Stock Market Hyundai Swiggy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon