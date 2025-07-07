Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Securitisation volumes rise 9% to Rs 49,000 crore in Q1FY26: CRISIL

NBFCs led Q1FY26 securitisation with 92 per cent market share; gold loan securitisation jumped to 11 per cent after curbs lifted on a major originator

Total securitisation volumes were Rs 2.4 trillion in FY25, compared to Rs 1.9 trillion in FY24.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sale of loans by banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) through securitisation rose 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 49,000 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), according to credit rating agency CRISIL.
 
NBFCs were the dominant players, recording a 24 per cent YoY rise in loan securitisation. The process involves pooling loans into a structured product and selling it to investors to generate liquidity. Lenders securitise loans through pass-through certificates (PTCs) or direct assignment (DA).
 
NBFC-originated loans accounted for 92 per cent of the total securitisation market in Q1FY26, up from 74 per cent in the full financial year 2024–25 (FY25).
 
 
Higher volumes from finance companies helped offset lower origination by banks, supporting overall securitisation growth, CRISIL said in a statement on Monday. The number of originators participating in these transactions stood at around 90. 

Aparna Kirubakaran, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said: ‘The top NBFCs have remained steadfast in tapping the securitisation market as a strategy for resource profile diversification. On the other hand, originations by small and mid-sized NBFCs—mostly present in microfinance, unsecured personal loans and business loan segments—moderated as both the NBFCs and investors remain cautious in these segments.’
 
Bank-originated securitisation, dominated by a few large private sector banks, saw lower volumes amid a steady improvement in their credit–deposit ratios, the agency noted.
 
In terms of asset classes, vehicle loans (including commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) maintained their dominant share at 41 per cent in Q1FY26. The share of mortgage-backed loans fell to around 21 per cent, down from 25 per cent in Q1FY25—largely due to lower volumes from a major private bank.
 
Gold-loan securitisation rose sharply to 11 per cent in the quarter ended June 2025, up from negligible levels a year ago, aided by the lifting of regulatory restrictions on a key originator.
 
Meanwhile, securitisation backed by microfinance loans declined to 11 per cent from 14 per cent, as the industry continues to recover from rising delinquencies by focusing on stronger underwriting and scaled-back disbursements, CRISIL added.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

