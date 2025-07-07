Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / DFS Secretary urges fintechs to drive offline payments, boost inclusion

DFS Secretary urges fintechs to drive offline payments, boost inclusion

To illustrate progress made in India, he recalled data from before 2014, when only about 35 per cent of adults in India had access to a bank account, as estimated by the Global Findex Database

money, financial, cash, rupee

Nagaraju highlighted that financial inclusion is increasingly recognised as a major factor in economic growth and poverty alleviation on a global scale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju on Monday urged fintechs to focus on driving offline payment solutions to enhance financial inclusions.

"I would like to request fintechs to focus their attention on payment solutions for offline payment," Nagaraju said at the CII Summit on Financial Inclusion and FinTech.

He highlighted that financial inclusion is increasingly recognised as a major factor in economic growth and poverty alleviation on a global scale.

He pointed out that seven of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) are directly connected to financial inclusion. This suggests the importance of improving access to financial services for the unbanked and under-served populations, he said.

 

To illustrate progress made in India, he recalled data from before 2014, when only about 35 per cent of adults in India had access to a bank account, as estimated by the Global Findex Database.

In response to this situation, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched in 2014 to improve financial access. Now, 99 per cent of adults in India have bank accounts. This scheme enabled lakhs of Indians to open bank accounts and integrate into the formal financial system, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin directs public sector banks to evaluate board performance

PremiumPeople in line

Govt asks banks to close inactive accounts opened under PM Jan-Dhan Yojana

Adani group

Adani Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore via NCDs; issue opens 9 July

Premiumbank fraud, bank scam

Number of bank frauds increased threefold in FY25, but amount dipped

PremiumFX reserves reclaim $700 billion mark, just short of all-time high

FX reserves reclaim $700 billion mark, just short of all-time high

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech fintech companies Fintech firms Payment cash transaction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon