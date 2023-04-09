Share of Casa in overall deposits at 7-year low of 11.6% by FY23-end

The share of demand deposits, that is, current account and savings account (Casa) deposits in total deposits, has fallen to 11.6 per cent by the end of the 2022-23 – the lowest in the past seven years.
Worse still, Casa deposits’ share of incremental deposits has fallen to single digit (6.7 per cent), for the second time in 10 years. Commercial banks mobilised Rs 15.8 trillion deposits till the last fortnight of FY23, of which demand deposits were only 1.07 trillion, latest RBI data shows.
This is because interest rates on fixed deposits have been going up following Reserve Bank of India’s rate action. RBI has started to lift the repo rate from May 2022. The repo rate has been hiked by 250 bps since then, while the fixed deposit rates have gone up by around 100 bps (till February).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or