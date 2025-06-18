Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks has improved to 89.3 in March 2025 compared to 88.6 in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.
The RBI has created a Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency in various key financial parameters, including bad loans, asset-liability and capital adequacy.
The index will help the regulator to assess the financial health of commercial banks, including small finance banks.
"The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in March 2025 as compared to March 2024," it said.
The sDQI for SCBs covers 87 SCBs and their key returns, including return on asset liability and off-balance sheet exposures, return on asset quality, return on operating results, risk-based supervision return (RBS), and liquidity return.
The entity-level sDQI score is arrived at by aggregating the scores for Accuracy, Completeness, Timeliness and Consistency. The scores are computed for the bank group - Public Sector Banks, Private Sector Banks, Foreign Banks and Small Finance Banks - and for peer groups.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)