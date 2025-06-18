Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks improves in March: RBI

The index will help the regulator to assess the financial health of commercial banks, including small finance banks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI has created a Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supervisory Data Quality Index of commercial banks has improved to 89.3 in March 2025 compared to 88.6 in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

The RBI has created a Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency in various key financial parameters, including bad loans, asset-liability and capital adequacy.

The index will help the regulator to assess the financial health of commercial banks, including small finance banks.

"The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in March 2025 as compared to March 2024," it said.

 

The sDQI for SCBs covers 87 SCBs and their key returns, including return on asset liability and off-balance sheet exposures, return on asset quality, return on operating results, risk-based supervision return (RBS), and liquidity return.

The entity-level sDQI score is arrived at by aggregating the scores for Accuracy, Completeness, Timeliness and Consistency. The scores are computed for the bank group - Public Sector Banks, Private Sector Banks, Foreign Banks and Small Finance Banks - and for peer groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee extends slide on West Asia tensions; opens lower at 86.37/$

PremiumUnified Payments Interface, UPI

Fintech industry seeks UPI merchant discount rate levy on large sellers

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

Premiumbankruptcy, IBBI

Breaking up bad assets: Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?

PremiumIBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC cases breaching resolution timeline hit 78% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banking sector Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon