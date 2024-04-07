There is money coming in: How cash recyclers are set to get a big leg up

Mint Road’s move to facilitate cash deposits through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will give a big fillip to cash-recycling machines (CRMs). Unlike the ubiquitous automated teller machines (ATMs), a CRM is an upscale variant: It dispenses cash and accepts deposits (cash). According to Stanley Johnson, executive director, AGS Transact Technologies, “CRMs enhance security, are more convenient, and at the same time, provide a faster way of depositing cash”.

Going ahead, a customer can take a wad of notes to a CRM and use UPI to activate the process of depositing it rather than insert their debit card into the slot.