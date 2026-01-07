Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UBS cuts rupee March forecast to 92, expects short-lived US deal relief

UBS cuts rupee March forecast to 92, expects short-lived US deal relief

From near 90 per dollar levels currently, UBS's forecast implies a roughly 2 per cent depreciation over three months, well beyond the March ​forward rate that's near 90.55

Indian rupee, rupee

India's equity outflows accounted for much of the rupee's nearly 5 per cent fall in 2025 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UBS Investment Bank expects the Indian rupee to weaken to 92 per ‍US dollar by March, ​making the case that any relief from a potential US-India trade deal announcement would likely be undermined by the central bank replenishing foreign exchange reserves.

From near 90 per dollar levels currently, UBS's forecast implies a roughly 2 per cent depreciation over three months, well beyond the March ​forward rate that's near 90.55 and a marked change from its November 2024 call of 87.

While "a trade deal will help at the margin," according to Rohit Arora, head of Asia FX & rates strategy at UBS, a key factor limiting any sustained rupee recovery will be the recent drawdown of the Reserve Bank of India's foreign exchange reserves.

 

The RBI can be expected to restore those reserves in periods of stability, Arora said in a media conference call on Tuesday.

The central bank's large short dollar position in the forward market -- while alleviating immediate pressure on the local currency -- creates a requirement to buy ‌dollars in the near future, weighing ​on the rupee down the road.

Also Read

Vinay Kwatra

India hired ex-Trump ally's lobbying firm for trade talks, US filings show

Donald Trump, Trump

Trade possibilities: Latest numbers should not distract policymakerspremium

trade talk, US India

India-US trade talks: DPDP Act, Information Technology rules dominatepremium

India US Trade

India-US trade talks: Deputy USTR to lead team to India next weekpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI steers away from aggressive intervention as rupee touches new lows

A CAPITAL FLOW, GROWTH ISSUE

India's equity outflows accounted for much of the rupee's nearly 5 per cent fall in 2025, with lingering US tariffs adding to the pressure.

Arora argues that ‍pressure on India's capital account stems more from growth concerns than trade uncertainty, with relatively expensive equity valuations playing a ‍key ‌role.

Though India has reported ​robust real GDP growth, slower nominal ‍growth figures have weighed on earnings expectations, contributing to record selling of ‍Indian ‍equities by ‌foreign investors last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian rupee, rupee

Rupee steady as RBI support cushions downside amid weak Asian cues

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI proposes to cap banks' dividend payout at 75% of net profit

bonds

Govt bond yields soften on better-than-expected cut-offs on SDLs

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

RSS-backed BMS demands higher social security limits from government

Banks

Positive business outlook nudges banks to hire for sales growth: Expertspremium

Topics : UBS India UBS US trade deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon