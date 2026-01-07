Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee steady as RBI support cushions downside amid weak Asian cues

Rupee steady as RBI support cushions downside amid weak Asian cues

The rupee snapped a four-day losing streak in the last session, with bankers flagging possible support from the Reserve Bank of India

Indian rupee, rupee

Indian rupee is set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday and trade in a narrow range | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday and trade in a narrow range, with expectations of ‍central bank support blunting pressure ​from slightly softer Asian cues.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open flat, having settled 0.12 per cent higher at 90.1650 on Tuesday.

The rupee snapped a four-day losing streak in the last session, with bankers flagging possible support from the Reserve Bank of India, though there was no clarity over the extent and nature of the central bank's ​involvement.

The currency rallied to nearly 90.10 intraday before importer demand, and to a lesser extent speculative dollar buying, surfaced.

 

Before Tuesday's modest recovery, the currency had witnessed a near 1 per cent drop in a span of two weeks.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI proposes to cap banks' dividend payout at 75% of net profit

bonds

Govt bond yields soften on better-than-expected cut-offs on SDLs

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Rupee rises 12 paise to close at ₹90.18 against US dollar, ends 4-day slide

Banks

Positive business outlook nudges banks to hire for sales growth: Expertspremium

RBI

Enhanced RBI oversight strengthens banks' operating environment: Fitch

"After a fairly decent move higher (on dollar/rupee), it was only natural to see a sort of a pullback in dollar/rupee," a currency trader said, adding, "The RBI may have stepped in to temper the building momentum."

"The bigger picture, however, from the recent price action and flows, is that the structural bias is for a weaker rupee remains biased weaker, with RBI intervention or expectations of it smoothing the pace."

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies inched lower, while the ??dollar index hovered near 98.50. The focus will be on a busy slate of U.S. economic ‌releases this week, which traders say will shape ​expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate path.

MUFG Bank reckons that the upside on dollar, which it said was finding support at 98, remains constrained ??for now amid market expectations of further Fed rate cuts.

Markets have thus far largely shrugged ??the U.S. ‍intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. U.S. equities rallied on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasuries dipped.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

RSS-backed BMS demands higher social security limits from government

RBI

RBI sets transaction-level materiality thresholds on related-party loanspremium

corporate bond market 2026, india corporate bonds, bond yields, aaa issuers, bank loans vs bonds, rbi policy, debt market outlook

Pricing to remain key in largely stable corporate bond market in 2026premium

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs

2026 outlook for banking sector: NIMs stable, liquidity challenge loomspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Payments Regulatory Board takes up issues in payment systems in 1st meetingpremium

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon