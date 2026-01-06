Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI releases draft framework on dividend and remittance of profit

RBI releases draft framework on dividend and remittance of profit

The RBI undertook a review of the existing prudential norms governing the declaration of dividends and remittance of profits, including those applicable to foreign banks operating in branch mode

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks will be eligible to declare dividends or remit profits only if they meet specified prudential requirements, under the draft framework released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.
 
The draft regulations suggest compliance with applicable regulatory capital norms at the end of the previous financial year and continued compliance in the year of payout, with capital levels remaining above regulatory thresholds even after dividend payment. Indian banks must report positive adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the relevant period, while foreign banks operating in branch mode must have positive PAT to remit profits to their head offices. In addition, banks must not be subject to any explicit restrictions imposed by the RBI or any other authority.
 
 
The RBI undertook a review of the existing prudential norms governing the declaration of dividends and remittance of profits, including those applicable to foreign banks operating in branch mode in India. As part of this exercise, a draft of the revised framework was released for public comments on January 2, 2024. Following stakeholder feedback and consultations, the RBI has now issued draft Directions proposing a revised methodology for computing the maximum eligible dividend payout.
 
Foreign banks that meet the eligibility criteria may remit net profits earned from Indian operations without prior RBI approval, provided their accounts are audited. Any excess remittance must be promptly returned by the head office. For the purpose of calculating PAT, banks are required to exclude exceptional or extraordinary income and any overstated profits flagged by statutory auditors. Dividends or profit remittances cannot be funded from unrealised gains on fair valuation of Level 3 financial instruments, or from certain provision reversals and unrealised gains linked to loan transfers, in line with existing RBI directions.
 
The RBI has retained the right to restrict dividend distribution or profit remittance in cases of non-compliance, with no special dispensation available if eligibility conditions are not met. Non-compliance with these Directions may attract supervisory or enforcement action.

More From This Section

corporate bond market 2026, india corporate bonds, bond yields, aaa issuers, bank loans vs bonds, rbi policy, debt market outlook

Pricing to remain key in largely stable corporate bond market in 2026premium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Payments Regulatory Board takes up issues in payment systems in 1st meetingpremium

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Closely monitor asset quality, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra tells NBFCs

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Supreme Court asks Centre to consider revising EPF wage ceiling of ₹15,000

Indian rupee, rupee

SBI to promote India-Israel bilateral trade in rupee as FTA talks gain pace

Topics : RBI dividend Remittances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon